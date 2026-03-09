Discussions have started to find new homes for Kington Food Bank and Kington Youth Club

Both of the organisations are currently based at Kington Baptist Church on Bridge Street and will have to move when the Baptist Church is put up for sale.

In his monthly report to Kington Town Council, the Mayor Councillor Philip Sell said he had been in various discussions with different organisations and venues about finding them new locations.

Mr Sell said : “It is important that every effort is made to support the continuance of these organisations and the contribution they make to our town.”

Councillor Sell said he had also attended the Mayor’s meeting with the Chair of Herefordshire Council at Plough Lane.

He said they discussed bids being made by Ledbury and Ross on Wye for the national Town of Culture Awards, also pressures on the next year’s council budget, flooding issues and arrangements for the county’s celebration of Armed Forces Day – to take place in Kington.

He said he had met with Colonel Andy Taylor DL to walk the proposed route for the Armed Forces Day activities. This included a meeting with the head teacher at Lady Hawkins High School to discuss use of field, involvement of students and the opening event.

Councillor Sell said: “Later we met with representatives from the town museum to discuss the loan of certain exhibits related to Colonel Chipp, an old boy from Lady Hawkins School who served in World War One and World War Two and is the most decorated soldier to come from anywhere in Herefordshire.

“We also discussed arrangements for an evening talk by Col Taylor about the history of the armed forces in Hereford and particularly in Kington and the life of Col Chip. This will take place in the week leading up to Armed Forces Day.”

He said arrangements are being made for a meeting of interested parties to discuss the plan for the Armed Forces Day and the final details will be available once that group has met and the plan has been agreed.