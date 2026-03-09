The automatic door at Knighton Town Council's base will need to repaired or replaced

The Civic Centre door is just about ‘barely functional’ and the automatic components have been turned off, so people can use it as a manual door.

Whichever option the council choses will cost them several thousands of pounds.

Town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff told members at a recent meeting that she had received some quotes form the company that came to look at the problems with the door.

She said they had told her that some mechanisms are broken and need to be repaired and it would be expensive.

The quotes they have was £4080 for a new door and £3,070 for repairs to the current door.

Ms Craggs Alferoff said: “All of the components are quite old and they will need replacing in the next few years. If we had a new door it would be more modern with some new features. We will need to obtain some more quotes because of the costs involved.”

Councillor Bob Andrews said he thinks the council should pursue a new door but they need to research the market and look at all the alternatives before they make a final decision.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp said she also believes the council needs other quotes and different options.

Members asked the clerk to obtain some other quotes for both repairing the door and replacing it.