Two plans including a self-build house have been supported by Kington Town Council

In the first application applicant’s Mr and Mrs Dawson want permission for a self-build energy plus house at Arrow Grange, Kington.

There is currently a double garage with first floor accommodation on the site but the plan would be to replace it with a two bedroom house fit for the 21st century and beyond.

In a design statement agent James Spreckley Limited says the house would be highly engineered and holistically designed as an integrated whole with the structure, materials, house systems and technology all working together, efficiently and in harmony.

The design would focus on energy use, regular and long term maintenance and materials use.

It says there would be annual net-zero whole house energy consumption plus a large positive contribution to the grid, no active heating system would be required and there would be a heat recovery ventilation system for heating or cooling.

They say the house would have a very long life and maintenance would be minimised with a solid metal roof and recycled plastic exterior cladding and silicone render.

A wildlife pond, a new small area of woodland and an area for ground based solar panels would all be provided.

Kington Town Council was told that an original application was submitted some time ago and they made no objections to it. Members agreed to recommend approval of the plan.

The second plan is for work to a walnut tree in a conservation area at Fleece Meadow Caravan Park, Mill Street, Kington.

The tree is overhanging the main access to the campsite and is also over hanging the football pitch next door.

It has been suggested that the crown of the tree needs to be raised and reduced by around two metres and the branch over hanging the football club should be removed.

Councillor Elizabeth Banks said: “I have no comment other than I would quite like them to do this work as soon as possible.”

The council recommended approval of the plan.

Herefordshire Council will make the final decision on both plans