The event, sponsored by Wynnstay and hosted on the Royal Welsh Showground on Wednesday 4th March, explored current hot topics and trends effecting poultry meat and egg producers, as well as opportunities for the sector.

Given the continuous threat that avian influenza (AI) poses to farm businesses in Wales, NFU Cymru was pleased to again welcome Dr Richard Irvine, Wales’s Chief Veterinary Officer, to the conference.

Dr Irvine provided attendees with an overview of the disease picture in the UK and around the World.

He explained that despite the challenge of increasing wild bird transmission and record levels of wet weather, 2024/2025 saw fewer AI outbreaks than both 2021/22 and 2022/23.

This, Dr Irvine said, is due to stringent hygiene and biosecurity practices being adopted by the sector, as well as co-ordination between government bodies and industry stakeholders, such as NFU Cymru.

Dr Irvine also updated the audience on the salmonella national control programmes and the UK Government’s ongoing consultation on colony cage reform proposals, which closes this Monday, March 9.

On the same theme, David Hodson from Rose Hill Poultry talked the group through the principles of optimal poultry performance focusing on effective vaccination. David set out that each decade has brought challenges to the sector, from Fowl pest in the 1970s to Bronchitis in the 2000s, but that each time farmers have successfully overcome them through collaboration and effective use of science and technology. He set out the key considerations for successful vaccine storage and administration on farm.

NFU Chief Poultry Adviser Aimee Mahony gave an overview of the key priorities and current policy work areas for the Union. This included animal health, supply chain fairness and increasing skills and labour in the sector. Members were reminded of the resources available to them through the Union including the Avian Influenza – What you need to know booklet that provides a simple and easily readable summary of the disease and government control measures.

To end the conference, NFU Cymru Poultry Board Vice Chair Elaine Rees-Jones chaired a panel session with NFU Cymru Poultry Board Chair Victoria Shervington-Jones; CVO Wales Dr Richard Irvine; Michelle Davies of Maelor Foods; and local broiler producer Tom Harris. Members of the conference were invited to ask questions to the panel as part of a wide-ranging discussion covering issues currently affecting the poultry sector. These included AI, problems in the planning system and the importance of producing and supplying high quality Welsh and British chicken to consumers.

NFU Cymru Deputy President Paul Williams closed this year’s poultry conference by celebrating the achievements of the sector despite the variety of challenges many continue to face.

NFU Cymru Poultry Board Chair Victoria Shervington-Jones said: “It was great to see such a good turnout at the conference to hear from some fantastic, informative speakers and some good and challenging discussions. It was very encouraging to see so many young farmers attending the conference and getting involved, there is no doubt the future of our industry is in safe hands.”