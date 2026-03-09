Telford Apple Mac leasing company wins customer service award

Lease Loop, run by James and Danni Godfrey in Telford, have won the Feefo Exceptional Service Award.

Only 32 businesses from more than 6,500 brands who are part of the Feefo review platform have achieved the award this year.

The company provides Apple Mac leasing to businesses all over Shropshire and won the award after achieving the highest review score in its industry over the past three years.

Lease Loop owners James and Danni Godfrey with their Feefo Exceptional Service Award

Mr Godfrey said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the award because it is based on direct feedback from our clients which means the world to us.

"When we set up Lease Loop just over ten years ago, we never harboured ambitions to be the biggest but we wanted to be number one when it comes to customer service."

Feefo chief executive Tony Wheble added: "It's continually inspiring to see companies like Lease Loop consistently going above and beyond.

"While our trusted service awards recognise excellence across the board, the exceptional service badge is reserved for the true elite.

"By receiving this badge, Lease Loop has proven that it is setting a world-class benchmark for customer-centricity."