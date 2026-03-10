Bridgnorth Lions hand out £50 to local volunteers as part of anniversary year - and they're looking for groups to help

Bridgnorth Lions was set up in the market town in 1976. Over the years, the group has raised hundreds of thousands for good causes with the charitable events such as the annual Bridgnorth Walk and duck race on the River Severn.

The group also conducts regular fundraising events as well as providing annual testing for male prostate cancer.

To celebrate five decades in Bridgnorth, the Lions are giving away £50 notes to 50 lucky people.

However, the recipients have to have done “something good” for their local community in return.

Pauline Brookes from Bridgnorth who supports cancer patients was handed an award

The first recipients were given £50 by the Lions at the end of last month and include Pauline Brookes who supports cancer patients in the town and Trudy Winwood who supports Tasley Toddlers.

However, the Lions are seeking other worthy volunteers to hand some cash to.

Trudy Winwood who supports Tasley Toddlers is handed an award by the Lions

Howard Davies from the Lions said: “This year being our 50 anniversary we decided to donate £50 to 50 local volunteers who give their time freely to improving Bridgnorth and surrounding areas.

“It can be litter pickers, doggy pooper scoopers, or volunteers who help the less fortunate in life. These dedicated volunteers work tirelessly for the benefit of our town and its inhabitants. So here's to them and let's give them the support they deserve.”