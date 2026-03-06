CCTV appeal after latest Telford shoplifting incidents including thefts from Asda, Boots and The Range

Telford & Wrekin Police posted an appeal on social media for help with investigations into shop thefts.

In recent weeks, thieves have targeted shops a number of Shropshire businesses, including Asda, Boots and The Range.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford."

The first image (crime reference 22/15747/26) is from Asda in Donnington, where items were taken on February 20 at around 5.15pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The second image (22/16253/26) is from The Range in Telford, where items were taken on February 18 at around 1.50pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The third image (22/18075/26) is from Boots in Newport, where items were taken on February 27 at around 9.30am.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police added: "If you have any information that would help identify the five people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."