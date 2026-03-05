Shropshire Council said that the work to Sheet Road in Ludlow will take place from Monday, March 23, to Tuesday, March 31.

During the work the road will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm each day - weekdays only.

The council said that during the closures access to the work areas will be maintained, when safe to do so, for the residents living within the closure, businesses within the closure, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians, and emergency vehicles.

For all other traffic a signed diversion will be in place.

The council said that depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

A spokesman for the council said: "People are asked to ensure vehicles are not parked on the road whilst the work is in progress."