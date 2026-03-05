Crufts 2026: Working and Pastoral group winners announced on day one

The annual Crufts 2026 has begun at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

The event runs over the next few days, from March 5 to March 8.The first day saw dog breeds from the working and pastoral groups enter the Main Arena, where the winners were named Best in Group.

See our photo gallery here: Crufts 2026: 40 adorably fluffy snaps capture dogs and owners gathering to put on a show in Birmingham's NEC

Agility Championship results - Small dogs

1. I'm Feeling Chessy With Eager To Work done in 33.851 seconds with 0 faults

2. Ag Ch Devongem Eruption Of Fire done in 34.351 seconds with 0 faults

3. Ag Ch Devongem Bright Skye At Hornspike done in 34.982 seconds with 0 faults

4. Devongem Miss Independent done in 35.736 seconds with 0 faults

5. Turbotoes Pitch Perfect done in 37.112 seconds with 5 faults

6. Ready to Chase The Ace done in 36.776 seconds with 10 faults

7. Devongem Well Jelly Baby done in 41.761 seconds with 10 faults

There were three eliminations.

Agility Championship results - Medium dogs

1. Ag Ch Z - Atomic Spice Koryfej done in 34.341 seconds with 0 faults

2. Ivormyth Double or Nothing done in 35.961 seconds with 0 faults

3. Ag Ch Leebeardream Come True done in 33.702 seconds with 5 faults

4. Tuftihed Fly Like An Eagle done in 34.122 seconds with 5 faults

5. Ag Ch Dream On Dexter done in 34.721 seconds with 5 faults

There were three eliminations

Agility Championship winners and runners up

Winner (small) - Shannon Springford with I'm Feeling Cheesy With Eager To Work

Runner Up (small) - Les Pearce with Ag Ch Devongem Eruption Of Fire

Winner (medium) - Stephanie Best with Ag Ch Z-Atomic Spice Koryfej

Runner Up (medium) - Rachel Ward with Ivormyth Double Or Nothing

Dog grooming presentation

Crufts also introduced a new grooming presentation competition this year, starting with Poodles. The class showcased professional grooming skill and presentation, marking a new addition to the show.

The first winners were:

Intermediates:

Winner: Rachael Plunkett with Jasmine

Poodle Open:

Winner: Kim Misong with Simon

Poodle Champion:

Winner: Rebecca Moores with Tonic

With agility champions crowned and a new competition successfully launched, day one set the tone for an exciting start to Crufts 2026.

This article will be updated with overall group winners for day one when available.