'Your support means the world to us' - Ludlow furniture shop announces closure plan

Ludlow Vintage, which sells 20th century furniture from its base in Corve Street, says it will close the doors at the store for the final time on Saturday, August 23.

However, the business says it will continue to trade online via its website and online shop "for the foreseeable future", despite closing down its town centre shop front.

The business specialises in classic modern British, Scandinavian and European furniture, and has occupied the shop next to GD Ginger antiques in Ludlow since February 2022.

Ludlow Vintage, Ludlow

"It is with great sadness that we've made the decision to close our wonderful shop," said the business via a brief statement posted to the company's website.

"We've met so many lovely people over the last three and a half years and made lots of new friends. It’s now time to move on to our next adventure.

"We will continue to offer vintage pieces through our website for the foreseeable future. Thank you all so much for your support. It means the world to us."