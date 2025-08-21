Three-bed detached house for sale in Horsehay, Telford for £289,950

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In the sought-after residential area of Horsehay, Telford this attractive three-bedroom detached house is now available for £289,950. Positioned on a generous corner plot, it’s the ideal property for families looking for a well-presented home with excellent amenities close by.

Listed with Purplebricks, the property is smartly arranged across two floors. The ground floor features a welcoming hallway, a downstairs W.C., a bright and spacious living room, and a kitchen diner complete with integrated oven, gas hob and extractor fan.

The layout is ideal for family living

Patio doors open directly onto the rear garden, where a patio, neat lawn and mature shrubs create a private outdoor space perfect for relaxing or entertaining. There’s also a small shed and access into the garage from the garden.

Upstairs, three good-sized bedrooms all benefit from built-in wardrobes, ensuring plenty of storage, while the family bathroom includes a shower over bath, WC and basin with modern fittings. The home also offers gas central heating and double glazing throughout, with driveway parking and a front garden laid to lawn adding to the appeal.

Horsehay itself is well known for its golf and fitness facilities, while local schools, the Princess Royal Hospital, and Telford Central railway station are all within easy reach, making this a great base for families and commuters alike.

Purplebricks has an established presence in Telford, and viewings are strongly recommended to appreciate what this property has to offer.