Three Shropshire towns named in list of UK's best - according to Which? readers

Consumer experts at Which? have recently polled 9,000 of their readers to compile a list of the best towns and villages in the UK.

Readers rated inland locations for their peace and quiet, scenery, food and drink and more - resulting in a 'destination score' that combines their overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend.

The two top spots were secured by Wells in Somerset (destination score: 83) and Avebury (82) in Wiltshire, followed by historic towns and quaint villages all across the UK.

And in the top ten - nestled amongst tourist hotspots Grasmere in Cumbria and Corfe Castle in Dorset - is Ludlow with a destination score of 79.

Ludlow came in 8th place in the list of the UK's best towns and villages

Ludlow is no stranger to the top of the charts, having recently been named as the UK's best town for food and drink by the consumer magazine publisher.

This time was no different, being the most highly-rated town in the list for the 'food and drink' category.

The latest poll had the medieval market town in 8th place overall, closely followed by its South Shropshire neighbour, Church Stretton, in 11th with a destination score of 78.

Church Stretton was highly rated in the 'peace and quiet' category

Church Stretton was highly rated in the poll's 'scenery' category, and came in second place for 'peace and quiet'.

The third Shropshire town featured in the list is Ironbridge, in 13th place, also with a score of 78.

Ironbridge came in fourth place when it came to 'tourist attractions' and was also rated highly in the 'scenery' and 'peace and quiet' categories.

The full list is available to view online at: which.co.uk