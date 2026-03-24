Egg hunts and bunnies this Easter at Park Hall

The farm attraction is bringing back an old favourite: The Great Egg Hunt in the Hay. If you find a coloured ball in the hay, you can swap it for a chocolate treat. There will be lots of Easter fun around the farm, including meet and greets with the Easter Bunny, plus the farm team will be dressing up for the daily bunny run.

Meet the Easter Bunny

Richard Powell, joint owner-director at Park Hall, said: “We’re lining up an egg-xtra special event for the Easter holidays! As well as meeting the baby rabbits, you can have a photo with the Easter bunny, walk through our new Egg Lane, and hunt for the Golden Egg around the farm. If you're a winner on the day, you will receive an extra-large chocolate egg.

“And if that wasn’t enough, you can take part in The Great Egg Hunt in the Hay, meet the animals, get creative in the role play village, watch pigs racing, challenge yourself to the demon drop slide, take a barrel train ride, or explore the WWI trenches.

“There is so much to enjoy here, you’ll be hard pushed to fit it in to one visit!”

Baby rabbits

Tickets include entry to the whole farm attraction, where you can see the sheep, ponies, pigs, chickens, goats, a cow, rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas and tortoises, explore indoor and outdoor play areas, and take tractor rides.

Tickets are £14.95 online at parkhallfarm.co.ukor £16.95 at the gate. The Great Egg Hunt in the Hay costs an additional £1 to take part.