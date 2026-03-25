Telford's Exotic Zoo has announced it will host the Telford Fossil Festival on June 6 and 7.

The zoo has secured acclaimed palaeontologist, author, and TV presenter Dr Dean Lomax and world-renowned natural history artist Bob Nicholls to appear at the event.

The festival will champion the Telford Natural History Museum, which is part of Exotic Zoo.

Scott Adams from the exotic zoo said the weekend would include a host of experts.

Last year, it also employed its first full-time palaeontologist, Tom Moncrieffe.

Tom has put the event together to bring in fossil lovers and palaeontology fans from across the UK to discover what the museum offers.

World-renowned natural history artist Bob Nicholls.

He will also be revealing a new Jurassic dinosaur, which will be housed at the museum and will showcase the new public fossil preparation laboratory, giving visitors an insight into real fossil work and museum science.

He said: “This family-friendly celebration of prehistoric life is perfect for fossil lovers, palaeontology fans, and curious minds of all ages for a weekend packed with discovery and fun.

Acclaimed palaeontologist Dr Dean Lomax.

"Whether you’re starting your fossil journey or deepening your passion for Earth’s history, this festival promises fossil fun, expert insights, and unforgettable experiences for all.”

On Saturday, June 6, there will be ‘The Secret Lives of Dinosaurs Talk’ with acclaimed palaeontologist Dr Lomax and Palaeo-reconstruction artist Mr Nicholls, which will be followed by a Q&A and book signing.

One of the Telford Exotic Zoo exhibits.

People can book a place at the talk and book signing when purchasing their tickets, and buy their book.

A Jurassic Park Jeep will also be parked up at the zoo, and there will be the opportunity to view the museum’s collection of real skeletons, including the recent addition of a 32-million-year-old genuine Oligocene rhinoceros skull that was discovered in fossil beds of the Badlands of Nebraska, USA.

Youngsters having fun with fossils. Picture: Shine Pix/Shaun Fellows

Scott Adams, managing director at Telford Exotic Zoo, said: “Across the weekend, the zoo will bring together a range of fossil and paleoart vendors, with hands-on workshops and activities for all ages.

"There will be fossil experts on hand with talks and fossils for sale.

Scott Adams with a giant skull.

"Stalls will be selling dinosaur-themed art, models, books and gifts.

"Tickets include two-day zoo entry, so you can spend the whole weekend exploring the zoo, museum, stalls, and activities, discovering how much we have to offer here in the heart of Telford.”

Telford Fossil Festival is taking place on June 6 and 7.

Tickets cost £12 for adults, £10 for children aged two to 15, and under 2s go free.

People can book tickets now at www.exoticzoo.co.uk/pages/fossil-festival.