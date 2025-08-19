Ludlow commemorates VJ Day with moving tributes and community event

The day began with a touching morning service at the Ludlow Peace Memorial, announced by the Ludlow Town Crier and led by the Revd Richard Hill. Parade Marshall Adam Wickers proudly stood with local veterans including WWII veteran Danny Mason. The Exhortation was read by Gordon Lloyd of the Ludlow Royal British Legion, and the Last Post, played by Bugler Mansel Leake, echoed through the town as councillors, and members of the public paid their respects in quiet reflection, followed by Reveille and the Kohima Epitaph read by the Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Diane Lyle.

In the evening, Ludlow Castle opened its gates for a free community event, drawing over 500 residents in remembrance and togetherness. The event was a collaboration between Ludlow Town Council, Ludlow Castle, and the Ludlow Chamber of Trade, with local refreshment vendors showing their support and adding to the warm, inclusive atmosphere.

PC Elliot Maslen, Mayor of Ludlow, Cllr Diane Lyle and Parade Marshal Adam Wickers at Ludlow Peace Memorial during VJ Day Service on Friday 15th August 2025

Throughout the evening families enjoyed creative activities hosted by Ann’s Art Club, while volunteers from Ludlow Pride of Place helped keep the grounds tidy. Era themed entertainment filled the castle grounds with performances by the Ludlow Concert Band, jazz singer Mimi Hart, and wartime classics from Paul Berick.

Gathering in Remembrance in Ludlow Castle.

Following the performances, Ludlow Town Crier opened the ceremonial part of the evening with a proclamation honouring the courage and sacrifice of the Armed Forces. The Mayor of Ludlow delivered a heartfelt speech, reminding all of those who “shall not be forgotten,” before announcing the lighting of the beacon—a powerful symbol of the “light of peace” that emerged from the darkness of war.

As the beacon was lit, Mansel Leake sounded the Last Post, followed by a two-minute silence shared by all in attendance—a deeply moving moment of collective remembrance.

VJ Day commemorate evening event performers Mimi Hart and Paul Berick.

The Mayor brought the evening to a close by thanking everyone for coming together in unity and reflection. One resident expressed her gratitude in the commemorative event, sharing that her grandfather was a prisoner of war forced to work on the Burma Railway, and he sadly never made it back home. Attending the event, she said, was deeply emotional.

Ludlow residents come together at Ludlow Castle.

Beacon lit in commemoration at Ludlow Castle.