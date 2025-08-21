Ludlow CE School 'proud' following successful GCSE results

Assistant Headteacher, Suzie Lewis, commented: "This has been a uniquely demanding year for everyone, with unforeseen disruptions and obstacles along the way. Yet our students have demonstrated remarkable determination and commitment to their learning. These results are a testament not only to their hard work, but from our staff and the families who stood by them throughout the year. We couldn’t be prouder."

A special thanks goes to our teaching and support staff, whose dedication made a vital difference, and to parents and carers, whose encouragement has been invaluable during uncertain times.

Lauren Mclellan and Oscar Reid, who went above and beyond in their academic success gaining 8 grade 9’s between them. Photo: Ludlow CE School

Among the many excellent achievements this year, we would like to recognise the standout performances of Gerry Jackson, Jack Simpson, Lauren Mclellan and Oscar Reid, who went above and beyond in their academic success gaining 16 grade 9’s between them.

As our students move on to post-16 studies, apprenticeships, and other exciting next steps, we wish them every success in the future. They leave Ludlow CE School not only with excellent results, but with the resilience and skills to thrive.