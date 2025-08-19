Yesterday Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the death of Telford firefighter Chris Short, of Green Watch, describing it as a "devastating loss".

Mr Short died on Sunday, while off duty.

Following the news firefighters across the county have posted tributes to their colleague, as well as taking part in a minute's silence in his memory, while station flags have been lowered to half mast.

Ludlow Fire Station shared a picture of firefighters at the base holding a minute's silence, and spoke of their sadness at the loss of a "true gentleman".

Ludlow firefighters during their minute's silence in memory of their colleague Chris Short. Picture: Ludlow Fire Station

They said a number of crew members had the honour of serving with Mr Short, who they described as a "dedicated and highly respected firefighter".

A post on the station's social media account yesterday evening said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the heartbreaking loss of our colleague and friend, Firefighter Chris Short.

"Today at 17:08, our crew and the wider service carried out a one-minute silence to honour his memory.

"Chris was not only a dedicated and highly respected firefighter, but also a true gentleman — someone who made a lasting impact on those who had the privilege to work alongside him.

"Four of our crew members had the honour of serving with Chris over the years, and his passing has deeply affected us all.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Chris’s family, friends, his colleagues on Green Watch, and everyone across the wider service. Our thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time."

Tributes came from other stations across the county.

Amber Watch Wellingon posted: "Everyone at Wellington Fire Station is absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of our colleague.

"Chris, who was based on Green Watch at Telford Central was a fantastic firefighter who would do anything for anyone.

"He will be deeply missed by everyone. Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends."

In a post on its social media account Market Drayton Fire Station said: "A tragic day for all at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. All our thoughts and prayers are with Chris’s family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time.

"Our station flag will fly at half mast for the next 48 hours as a mark of respect to Chris."

Bridgnorth Fire Station posted: "Our thoughts and condolences go to Chris’ family, friends and colleagues."

Ellesmere Fire Station also paid trubute, posting: "Our thoughts and condolences are with Chris' family, friends, and his colleagues across all watches."