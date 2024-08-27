Time to turn the page as date set for this year's Ludlow Fine Book Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ludlow Fine Book Fair 2024 will be held at The Clive Pavilion at Ludlow Race Course at the end of this October.

The Ludlow Fine Book Fair is a celebration of books, new and old, and traditional skills, such as bookbinding and letterpress printing. It is hosted by Ludlow Bookbinders.

In addition, visitors can buy stationery, leather, marbled papers, or personalise a photo album or notebook, or bring an old book in for repair. There will be live bookbinding demonstrations throughout the day.

File photo from 2021 of the Ludlow Fine Book Fair. Pictured, the limited edition Book of Sark

The event will take place on October 26 and 27 from 10.30am - 4pm (Saturday) and 5pm (Sunday) and is free for the public to attend. There is free parking outside the venue and a cafe over the full weekend.

There is an event page on Facebook and a new website with further details and list of exhibitors.