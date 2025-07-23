'Investment opportunity' town centre Shrewsbury coffee shop premises hits the market for £245,000

The ground-floor shop and basement at 39-40 Castle Street in Shrewsbury is the current home of town coffee company Oath Coffee, which has a lease until 2030 for the premises.

The sale is described as an "opportunity to acquire a retail investment with further potential for asset management," according to an online listing posted by estate agent Halls.

The building is currently generating annual rent of £22,000 per year.

39-40 Castle Street in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

"The property comprises a recently-refurbished ground floor lock-up shop unit with a basement area that forms part of a three-storey property fronting onto Castle Street that has been recently refurbished," according to the listing.

"The property is located on the north side of Castle Street, which serves as one of the main thoroughfares in the town centre of Shrewsbury and a secondary trading location in the town’s retail hierachy.

"The property benefits from a fully-glazed shop frontage onto Castle Street and is arranged to provide a ground-floor shop unit with a Total Net Internal Floor Area on the ground floor that benefits from a sales area and welfare facilities. The property has a basement area accessed from within the shop unit."

Oath Coffee opened to the public in December 2024, but the building has previously been home to Swinton's Insurance and Turtle Doves homeware shop.

More information on the sale of the freehold is available through Halls.