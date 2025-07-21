21 star-studded pictures from Live at Ludlow Castle music events - including headliners Texas and Faithless

Following the huge success of opening night last week, Live at Ludlow Castle 2025 continued over the weekend weekend with a star-studded run of big names in music and comedy.

Friday evening (July 18) welcomed legendary electronic artists Faithless, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year.

The masterminds behind huge hits such as ‘Insomnia’ and ‘God is a DJ’ lit up the stage, with support from Antony Szmierek and Irish indie-pop duo 49th & Main.

Irish indie-pop duo 49th & Main. Photo: Andy Hughes

Manchester-based poet and songwriter, Antony Szmierek. Photo: Andy Hughes

Shropshire-based, DJ Wallace. Photo: Andy Hughes

Faithless, Live at Ludlow Castle 2025. Photo: Andy Hughes

Saturday featured headliners and Scottish rock royalty, Texas - joined by fellow '90s hit maker, Australian singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, as well as Rianne Downey and Benjamin Steer.

Australian singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, Live at Ludlow Castle. Photo: Andy Hughes

Scottish country-folk singer, Rianne Downey. Photo: Andy Hughes

Acoustic indie pop artist, Benjamin Steer. Photo: Andy Hughes

Texas, Live at Ludlow Castle 2025. Photo: Andy Hughes

Sunday rounded off the weekend with the first-ever Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival featuring Russell Howard and Katherine Ryan.

The inaugural event faced some disruption however, with the show halted and crowds evacuated midway through comedian Ivo Graham's 20-minute set after a warning for lightning. After a pause of around two hours, the show continued.

Live at Ludlow Castle continues this weekend, with the final run of three concerts.

Russell Howard at Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival. Photo: Andy Hughes

Tickets are still available for the next show, with indie Britpop legends Supergrass headlining this Friday (July 25) with support from Overpass, Jake Bugg and The Cribs.

But late-coming Olly Murs fans could face disappointment as his Saturday show has sold out. The X Factor star turned household name will be performing with support from Lemar, Deco and Cally Rhodes.

Ending the run of live shows will be a concert featuring Jess Glynne on Sunday (July 27) for which tickets are still available.

The multi-platinum selling, BRIT Award-winning artist will be taking to the stage with supporting artists Sigma, Remember Monday and Ben Ellis.

The castle will be back open to visitors this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (July 22 - 24) but Mortimer's Tower and The Moat will not be accessible.