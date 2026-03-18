Local mum launches Easter trail to bring magic to high street

She decided to take a leap outside of her own four walls and see how many businesses she could get involved with the Easter trail to bring a little magic to the town for the children. Over half of the high street businesses are participating in the event. Roxy said: “I just want to share the story because even just going into the first shop to pitch my idea felt like such a crazy idea.” She wants to inspire people to have the confidence to do something similar in their own village or town.

The ticketed event costs £1.50, which covers a handmade clay egg that children can paint at the end of the trail. The ticket also includes a trail card and pencil for the children to mark off signs of spring in local shop windows as they follow the map. At the "Photo stop" in the local fish and chip shop window, decorated with large Easter bunnies and eggs, children will be able to take pictures.

It only takes one to make a difference - be that one.

Roxy has asked the local school if children would like to draw pictures for her to laminate and put around the high street. Shops have already started putting up extra decorations for the event. The event will take place on April 3 at 10.30am, starting at the Cleobury Community Hub. Roxy is proud of herself for getting out of her comfort zone and doing something for the community, especially local businesses and children.

Roxy said: “In a world where we can be anything, be the crazy one who just goes out on a limb to try and make people smile.” The event aims to bring people together and spread a little magic over Easter. The children will receive a clay egg to paint after completing the trail. Local businesses are supportive of the event and are participating.