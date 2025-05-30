Eurovision stars Remember Monday set to grace Ludlow Castle's outdoor concert series with Jess Glynne this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Award-winning British singer Jess Glynne will be headlining Live at Ludlow Castle, the ground’s summer outdoor concert series, on Sunday, July 27.

The artist shot to fame in 2013 as a featured singer on Clean Bandit’s Rather Be and is best known for her 2015 hit song Hold My Hand.

Her reach has been far and wide - and even non-pop-lovers will recognise the song from airline Jet2 advertisements.

Remember Monday will be special guests with Jess Glynne for Live at Ludlow Castle. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP

Ludlow Castle has now revealed the special guests that will accompany the famous singer-songwriter.

Featured in the line-up are British country pop group Remember Monday, who graced Eurovision this year as the UK's representatives.

The trio will be joined by viral Welsh songwriter Ben Ellis as well as globally-acclaimed, chart-topping dance duo SIGMA.

Global superstars The Script, Scottish rock royalty Texas and singer-songwriter Olly Murs will also be performing at Ludlow Castle this July.

Tickets for Live at Ludlow Castle are now available via the official website.