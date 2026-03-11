Mayor launches new folk music and dance charity event in Ludlow

Following the success of recent Mayor’s Charity events—which have brought the community together and raised vital funds for the mayor’s chosen charity—the upcoming Folk Night builds on that spirit of generosity and shared enjoyment. Previous events have been warmly received by residents and visitors, with strong attendance and enthusiastic support helping to make a real difference.

Cllr Di Lyle, Mayor of Ludlow, said: “These events are always a wonderful reminder of how strong and supportive our community is. People come together, they enjoy themselves, and they help us raise money for causes that matter. I’m thrilled to be hosting another evening at a local venue that celebrates great talent, while supporting the brilliant work of Working Together Ludlow.”

The Mayor’s Charity Folk Night will take place on Saturday, April 25 at Ludlow Brewery’s Railway Shed, with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets are £15, available from Ludlow Brewery (cash only) or Ludlow Town Council via cash, bacs or card payment (01584 871970).

Mayor's Charity Folk Night

Headlining the evening are Rapsquillion, who have spent three decades “stalking the highways and byways of the Welsh Marches” with their irresistible harmonies and joyful, high-energy performances have earned them glowing praise for their “Spontaneity, humour, vocal depth and dynamic subtlety…”. Whether on stage, in a session or leading a workshop, Rapsquillion bring a warmth and vitality that audiences can’t help but respond to.

Taking the stage first is John Mosedale, a Herefordshire-based songwriter and guitarist whose all-original set blends witty, sharply observed songs with more reflective autobiographical material. John’s background in close-up and corporate magic often finds its way into his shows, adding an unexpected twist to his performances. Described as offering “no frills, honest, singalong folk songs,” he has built a strong reputation across folk clubs and festivals from Upton to Brecon Fringe.

Adding rhythm, colour and movement to the evening are Raise the Dust Appalachian Dancers, bringing their distinctive percussive footwork and infectious energy. Based in Shropshire and Mid Wales, they promise to get toes tapping and spirits soaring.

The Mayor of Ludlow invites residents and visitors alike to come together for a night of music, harmony and community spirit—all for a brilliant local cause.

Looking ahead, the Mayor’s Charity programme continues in May with a glamorous 1920s‑style dinner at Castle Lodge. Guests can look forward to an elegant evening in one of Ludlow’s most atmospheric historic buildings, complete with period touches and a celebratory feel. More details will be released soon, offering another opportunity for the community to come together in support of local good causes.