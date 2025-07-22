'My best find!' Bronze age gold ribbon found by metal detectorist among latest treasures to be unearthed in Shropshire

Several items have been declared treasure in inquests at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, which was told about the fascinating history of the precious pieces which were discovered.

The gold ribbon, which dates back to the Bronze Age, was dug from the earth in Bucknell, near Ludlow, by metal detectorist Ashley Carter on March 18, 2020, just days before the first Covid lockdown kicked in.

The ribbon weighs 2.2g and is 44.6mm long, 12.4mm wide and 0.4mm thick. It was originally found folded repeatedly into a tube.

Mr Carter said: “I didn’t realise what it was at the time. I got it home and washed it and realised it was quite a yellowy gold.

“From what I’ve heard, Shropshire Museums are interested in acquiring it.”

Asked about how much money the find might be worth, Mr Carter said he didn’t know.

“I’d rather my name be on it,” he said. “It’s like a bit of a legacy. It’s definitely my best find.”

A report on the item said: “The gold is a rich, butter-like yellow colour, with small amounts of scratches visible on the surfaces exposed to wear.

“The sheet is rectangle in plan. It’s notably thin.

“The sheet has been pierced twice from the front, once on either end, after the decoration was applied.

“On one end of the strip, the two corner edges have been folded over onto themselves, giving the end a trapezoidal shape.