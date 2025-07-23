Telford burglar stole and crashed ex's £30,000 Volvo - then took her dad's car after relationship broke down

Daniel Thomson, aged 36, avoided prison but has been banned from contacting the victim for five years after being told by a judge he needs to “learn to deal with the breakdown of relationships”.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Thomson first stole the victim’s £30,000 Volvo XC90 from her home in Dulwich Grange, Bratton, Telford on February 22 this year.

He then crashed it in Regent Street, Wellington.

Thomson’s ex reported the vehicle missing, unaware who had taken it, before contacting him.

He told her he had borrowed it to pick up a phone charger. The Volvo was written off.

Given she had no car, the victim then borrowed her dad’s Chevrolet. But Thomson stole that too.