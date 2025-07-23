Plans for new bar in Telford town centre get go-ahead

Darren Beech, of the Dog and Doublet in North Street, Wolverhampton, has been given permission to turn Unit 4 at Southwater Way, a former Butters John Bee office, into a drinking establishment.

Officers at Telford & Wrekin Council noted that no comments or objections were received from neighbouring properties as they gave the green light. The business will not be serving hot food, planners had been told.

“The provision of a drinking establishment is considered to be of significant benefit to Telford town centre, boosting the local economy and complementing the range of evening and night time uses already present within Southwater Square,” planning officials concluded.

“Given the location of the site and the opening hours proposed, officers do not consider the proposed change of use will result in any significantly detrimental harm upon the residential amenity of nearby land uses. Suitably worded conditions have been included on this decision.”

Location of the new bar in Southwater, Telford. Picture: LDRS

The council has restricted the opening hours and outdoor seating after midnight Monday to Saturday and after 11pm on Sundays.

“This is in line with conditions imposed on neighbouring sites and is considered relevant in the interests of amenity,” they added.

Planning agent PUUC Architecture told Telford & Wrekin Council that the bar will not be open significantly earlier or later, ensuring that there is a positive impact on noise levels and night-time activity levels.

But they added that the former estate agents office is smaller in size than other bars in the immediate area and as such “will not accommodate the same volume of customers”.