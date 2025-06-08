Plans for new bar in Telford town centre now open for public consultation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Darren Beech of the Dog and Doublet in North Street, Wolverhampton, wants to change the use of Unit 4, Southwater Way, Telford, from an estate agents to a drinking establishment.

It had been occupied by Butters John Bee and is next to an entrance to the Telford Centre shopping complex.

It would include alteration to the existing front to install bi-fold doors and the change of use of an open amenity area to form an external seating area.

Planners have been told that the new establishment will not serve hot food and could open from noon to midnight Mondays to Thursdays; from noon to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 11pm on Sundays.

The outdoor seating would be enclosed using moveable, lightweight fabric barriers “that can be quickly stored indoors in the event of bad weather and will not have an overbearing impact on pedestrian experience when walking in and around the shopping centre".

The proposed new bar would sit just outside the Southwater entrance of Telford Centre. Picture: LDRS

Agent PUUC Architecture Ltd has told Telford & Wrekin Council planners that the new bar would be close to other bars of a similar style.

“The proposal shares similar opening hours to these establishments so will not be open significantly earlier or later, ensuring that there is a positive impact on noise levels and night-time activity levels,” say the agents.

“Furthermore, the size of the unit is smaller in size than other bars in the immediate area and as such will not accommodate the same volume of customers.”

The plans can be viewed and commented on via the Telford & Wrekin Council planning website by using the reference TWC/2025/0387.