Ludlow pub announces shock closure after parent company goes into administration

Oakman Inns, which owns and operates The George in Ludlow, called in the administrators today (July 21) after several weeks of speculation regarding the firm's future.

At 8am today the Castle Street business announced via social media that it was "temporarily closed" but was looking forward to welcoming customers back soon.

However, just before 4pm, the pub posted a formal notice announcing that it would close indefinitely.

"Following the appointment of joint administrators on Monday, July 21 this site has ceased to trade and is now closed," said a brief statement by administrators PricewaterhouseCoopers, posted to the pub's social media channels.

The George, Ludlow

Around 45 people were employed by the business, according to Oakman Inns, which employs around 1,600 people nationally.

The company opened The George in August 2023 following a £2 million refurbishment of the historic Ludlow site, with a 150-seat restaurant extension completed as part of the renovation works.

A message posted on behalf of the pub paid tribute to its customers, adding a "big thank you to all of Ludlow".

"To everyone who supported us and made us smile. It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to close, but we’re truly grateful to each and every one of you. Thank you - The George Ludlow Team."

The Ludlow site was a former Pizza Express which had been converted into a pub and hotel by the group, which first lodged plans for the £2m renovation scheme in 2021.

The George was formally opened by the town's then nine-year-old mayoress Gabriella Ginger on August 25, 2023.

Hertfordshire-based Oakman Inns was founded with the opening of The Akeman in Tring in 2007, and has since grown to around 30 venues across the UK.

Last month, the business sold off 10 of its sites to TRG Group, owners of the wagamama restaurant chain, and yesterday announced it was selling a further 14 sites to pub-chain Upham Inns.