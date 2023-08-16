Historic Grade II listed pub restored to its former glory - right down to the paintwork

Anna Mahey, the new general manager of the George Inn

The George Inn in Ludlow has been a Pizza Express since 2015, but before that was a public house under numerous names for more than a century.

Oakman Inns, which runs around 40 pubs in the area, applied for planning permission for its £2 million project to restore the Castle Street business back into a pub in 2021.

The developers say that after they uncovered original paintwork while restoring the pub that had been hidden for more than a hundred years, it provided the new house colour for the public house.

The newly refurbished George Inn in Ludlow

Oakman CEO Peter Borg-Neal said that one of the carpenters onsite discovered a small fragment of old painted wood hidden under a 19th century fascia board.

The colour was a deep, heritage maroon, and when he showed it to the Oakman Inns team, they immediately asked for it to be The George's new house colour.

"Everything we do with our many listed properties is about maintaining our links with the past, while adding our traditional values and aspirations to their future," said Peter.

"That small piece of wood has created a lovely link to The George's history – and its colour now adorns the front of our beautifully restored pub and is repeated across the new interior."

The George is set to reopen its doors next Friday after three months of intense restoration and refurbishment.

The newly restored bar

Customers can expect a fresh menu filled with warming brunch dishes, authentic Neapolitan wood-fired pizza, traditional home comforts and Sunday roasts from an open theatre-style kitchen – one of the hallmarks of an Oakman Inn.

In addition, the drinks menu will offer a range of hot drinks as well as local ales, chilled draught lagers, cocktails and an extensive wine list.

Anna Mahey, The George’s general manager, is looking forward to the opening. She said: “I’ve lived and worked in the area for the last few years, and I feel so lucky to be opening The George in the heart of historic Ludlow.

"The town is very special, and it will be a lot of fun, judging by all the goodwill messages we’ve received.

"We have recruited an outstanding team of people, most of whom live within the town, which is great.

"While we wait for the contractors to clean up and hand over, our kitchen and front-of-house teams are being trained at our sister sites, and I can’t wait to show everyone what an amazing job our designers have done. I hope everyone likes the changes.

“To give our teams a chance to familiarise themselves with their new workplace, for the first two weeks, our bar and restaurant will open from 9.30pm to 11pm and serving lunch from noon to 3pm and dinner from 6pm to 9.30pm. From Monday, September 4, we will open for breakfast from 8am and serving our menus throughout the day.”