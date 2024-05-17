Watch as police break down door in one of two cannabis factory busts

A leader of a specialist crime fighting team formed to smash cannabis factories say after the raids in Sutton Hill on Thursday they reckon they have taken a total of nearly £3 million of the class B drug off the streets since October.

What's more Sgt Matt Corfield says they have no intention of sitting on their laurels.

"We won't be stopping now," said Sgt Corfield.

"If you call us with information, we will take action."

He added that the two raids in Sutton Hill were planned and led in 10 days.

"Pride in the community" a wheelie bin outside one of the properties

One man was arrested in one of the raids, while the other house was empty with rooms packed with the plants. One of the homes also had signs of air fresheners as if they did not like the strong whiff of the drug.