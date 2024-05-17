Shrewsbury store owner given large fine for illegal vapes, fake cigarettes and underage sale

The owner of the Baltic store on Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury, has been given a three-month community punishment and ordered to pay more than £5,000 after he pleaded guilty to selling illegal vapes and counterfeit cigarettes.

In Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 14, Subhan Leshkri Abdulkhalik pleaded guilty to 23 offences on behalf of himself and his company in a prosecution brought by Shropshire Council. They were:

1 x underage sale

7 x sale of tobacco related products (oversize vapes and labelling)

4 x unauthorised use of trademark (counterfeit) cigarettes & tobacco

The court heard that in September last year, a 17-year-old female volunteer was sold a vape at Baltic during an underage sales exercise – carried out following reports that underage sales of vapes were taking place at the premises and that the vapes being sold were oversized and therefore illegal.