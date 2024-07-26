Telford man who had crack cocaine and knuckledusters admits drug dealing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Layton Booth, aged 22, had the weapons and drugs in his possession in New Street, St Georges, Telford on February 27 this year.

Booth, appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates Court, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply the drug, and two charges of possession of an offensive weapon.

Deputy District Judge James Hulse granted Booth bail on the conditions he does not interfere with witnesses and sticks to a strict curfew, which bans him from going out between 10pm at night and 6am the next morning.

Booth will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 19.