Inmates warned they will face justice after Shropshire prisoner caught with 'machete' in his cell

Benjamin Lawless, aged 31, had a 2ft long, sharpened piece of metal under his mattress at HMP Stoke Heath in Market Drayton.

He claimed he was looking after the object to clear a debt and out of fear he would be outed as "racist" over his history in the far-right English Defence League.

He was handed a 15-month prison sentence.

Now Detective Constable Joanne Heyes, a prison crime investigator, has issued a warning to inmates.

“West Mercia Police and HMP Stoke Heath are committed to partnership working," she said. "Anyone who continues their offending behaviour behind bars will be brought to justice, as the security of the prison estate is paramount.”

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how prison officers received intelligence that Lawless had a blade, so searched his cell while he was at the chapel on January 21 this year. The weapon was found and he later surrendered a sharpened metal bolt to a female officer.

Lawless, who is now at Dovegate Prison in Uttoxeter, pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorised possession of a knife or other weapon in prison. He has 24 previous convictions for 45 offences.

Rashad Mohammed, mitigating, said that as well as being threatened over his history, Lawless was told a debt he owed to an inmate of £400 would be wiped if he hid the weapon.

"He was taking all of the risks for another," he said. "There was an element of vulnerability to him. It seems they took advantage of his past."

Mr Mohammed said Lawless then moved to Fosse Way prison in Leicester, where "rumours circulated that he was racist", and he is now at Dovegate.

"He spends most of his time in his cell," said Mr Mohammed. "He asks me to express regret and remorse. He simply wants to serve his sentence and get out.

"He tells me he has a partner and three children, and he hopes when he is released he can continue his relationship."

Recorder Judge Mark Worsley told Lawless the weapon "looks like a machete" and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of it.

"This is a fearsome-looking weapon which could wreak very serious damage," he said.

"Whatever the basis of plea, there are relevant previous convictions," the judge told Lawless, pointing to robbery, common assault and weapons offences he has committed in the past.