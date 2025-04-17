Abandoned trailer destroyed in 'arson' attack 'should have been removed months ago' says North Shropshire MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan says residents deserve an explanation as to why complaints about abandoned trailers near Market Drayton were "ignored" after one on the A41 at Bletchley was destroyed in a fire last night (Wednesday, April 16).

Campaigners have voiced concerns after at least three 40-foot trailers have reportedly sat in the laybys along the A53 and A41 since September last year. An investigation into the lorries by West Mercia Police and the Environment Agency has concluded.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Officers from West Mercia Police closed the A41 on Wednesday evening while several fire crews from across north Shropshire tackled the blaze.

Reacting to the news, Mrs Morgan has called for a "full explanation" to be provided as to why the trailers have not been removed before the incident.

Mrs Morgan said: "These trailers should have been moved months ago.

"Residents and I have been complaining about the situation since last year but the waste-filled eyesore trailers were left in place, even after investigations had concluded.

"Local people deserve a full explanation as to why their repeated complaints were ignored and the trailers were not moved much earlier."

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the A41 between Tern Hill and Bletchley at around 10.10pm last night (Wednesday, April 16), following a report of a vehicle fire. The road was closed for a short time while the road was made safe.

"The fire is currently being treated as arson and enquiries are on-going."

Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency have been approached for comment.