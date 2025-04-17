Rubbish-filled trailer dumped in north Shropshire layby is wrecked by fire in suspected arson attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire crews from around north Shropshire rushed to the A41 at Bletchley at around 10pm after reports of a lorry fire.

Upon arrival, the crews were confronted with what has been described as a "fully developed fire" involving a trailer.

At least three 40-foot trailers have reportedly been in the laybys along the A53 and A41 since September 2024. An investigation into the lorries by West Mercia Police and the Environment Agency has concluded.

Officers from West Mercia closed the A41 on Wednesday evening while Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews tackled the blaze.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

A spokesperson for Market Drayton Fire Station said: "On arrival at the scene the crews were confronted with a fully developed fire which involved an abandoned LGV trailer which was full of baled waste material.

"Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were immediately committed to start tackling the fire using two high pressure hose reel jets.

"Due to the large quantities of waste materials within the trailer the incident commander transmitted a priority message to fire control requesting a third fire appliance for additional water supplies.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

"The fire was brought under control approximately one hour after crews arrived at the scene, a crew have remained on scene overnight dampening down and checking for hotspots."

The fire service added that the Environment Agency had been requested to attend "in daylight hours" to assist with the removal of the trailer, due to the waste involved.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

The spokesperson added: "We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident and that no potentially contaminated water runoff entered any water courses.

"The cause of the fire is being treated as a case of arson carried out by persons unknown, our colleagues from West Mercia Police will be carrying out further investigations."

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.