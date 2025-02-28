Waste-filled trailers dumped by 'organised crime gangs' in Shropshire laybys could cost council £30k to remove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The issue of the three rubbish-filled trailers abandoned in lay-bys in north Shropshire was raised at Shropshire Council's full council meeting on Thursday.

Three 40-foot trailers have reportedly been in the laybys along the A53 and A41 since September 2024 while an investigation, involving West Mercia Police and the Environment Agency, took place.

In the last week, Market Drayton resident Iana Jacobson - frustrated with delays and concerned about the envirionmental impacts - launched a petition urging the council to take action.

On Thursday, Market Drayton Mayor and councillor Roy Aldcroft asked the portfolio holder for highways, Councillor Dan Morris for reassurance that the issue was being dealt with.