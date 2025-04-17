Car crashes into house in Telford - fire crews rush to scene
A vehicle has collided with a house in Telford.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.30pm reporting a road traffic collision on Brereton in Brookside.
Two fire crews including the rescue tender were sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.
Reports from the fire service said one vehicle crashed into the side of a house and came to a rest on a pathway.
Fire personnel carried out an inspection.
A spokesperson said there were no casualties.
The incident was under control by 3.46pm.