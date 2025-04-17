Thomas Telford's 'Umbrella House' up for sale - former toll house on historic Roman road hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Grade II listed Burcotgate west of Wellington dates back to 1835, when Thomas Telford undertook improvements on the historic Watling Street.

Stretching over 200 miles, Watling Street is a historic route which was paved and formalised by the Romans, running from Dover through London to the city of Wroxeter, near Shrewsbury.

Photo: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

In the Middle Ages, the stretch of road through Wellington towards the county town was still an important traffic route.

By the early 18th century - in the absence of local or national funding for the upkeep of roads - a turnpike trust was established in order to maintain the road and a gate contructed for the collection of tolls.

100 years later, Thomas Telford was tasked with improving the route from London to Holyhead following the unification of British and Irish Parliaments.

Photo: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

As part of the improvement process, the toll gate near Wrockwardine west of Wellington was also improved and the tollhouse of Burcotgate constructed.

The house was used to collect tolls for only a short time, as Watling Street was 'disturnpiked' during the mid 1860s when the local government became responsible for road maintenance.

Now, the historic building, also known as The Round House or The Umbrella House, is up for sale.

Photo: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

According to Mark Wiggin Estate Agents, the property is in need of some work but was recently occupied.

The single-storey property consists of a large kitchen/breakfast room, reception room with working fireplace and two bedrooms.

Outside are a large garden and parking area, the latter of which is approached from a small lane off the Roman road.

The property is being listed with a guide price of £250,000 and is available to view online at rightmove.co.uk/properties/159895058.