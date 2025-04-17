'He didn’t look like a person, he looked like a demon': Man jailed over Welshpool knife attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sam Williams, aged 31, inflicted life-threatening injuries outside a property in Foundry Lane on November 23 last year.

Police were called to the scene by paramedics who found the victim had suffered a stab wound that penetrated his lung cavity, causing significant loss of blood.

He also had a lengthy cut to the left side of his face, narrowly missing his eye, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Williams and the victim were known to each other prior to the attack but had a strained relationship over personal disagreements in the past.

Although the two had generally remained civil with one another, tensions began to mount when a pattern of threatening behaviour from Williams towards the victim began to develop in the weeks leading up to the attack.

The court heard how tensions escalated when Williams video-called his victim, threatening him from outside his house.

Sam Williams has been jailed. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

Fearing for the safety of his girlfriend, the victim stepped outside his front door before Williams jumped out of the bushes, stabbing him in the chest and slashing his face.

Describing his attacker, the victim said: “His eyes were scary, and his demeanour was like a psychopath. He wanted to kill me.

“His eyes and face were blank – he didn’t look like a person, he looked like a demon.”

The victim said he didn’t realise he had been stabbed until he clutched his side, realising it was dripping wet with blood.

Williams fled the scene and the victim stumbled back inside where his girlfriend, who had witnessed the attack, phoned 999.

Following extensive search enquiries, police located Williams in Oswestry on November 25 and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A day later, Williams was charged with attempted murder and remanded into custody.

In the following days, the victim described the impact of the attack.

He said: “I’m having regular panic attacks and flashbacks, recalling the event repeatedly around and around in my head, wondering if I could have done something else.

"It’s as if I’m re-living the trauma and fear associated with it repeatedly. I’m having regular nightmares about it, I’m still yet to sleep properly.”

Williams initially pleaded not guilty to attempted murder during his plea hearing at Mold Crown Court but later offered a guilty plea for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The plea was accepted by the prosecution and on Thursday (April 17), Williams, of Montgomery, Powys, was sentenced to eight years in prison, extended by a further four years on license.

His Honour Judge Rowlands took into consideration a series of earlier serious offences committed by the defendant. Williams was already on license for a previous charge of grievous bodily harm when he carried out the attack.

A 15-year restraining order was also imposed against Williams to protect the victim and his girlfriend.