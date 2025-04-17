Telford paedophile, 39, found guilty of string of child sex abuse charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wayne Morgan, aged 39, faced trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, this week over offences dating between 2014 and 2020.

A jury found him guilty unanimously on two charges of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

They also found him guilty by a majority of 11 to one on six charges of sexual activity with a child and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. The jury took five hours and one minute to reach their verdicts.

Morgan, of Stonedale, Sutton Hill, Telford, will be sentenced back at Shrewsbury Crown Court on May 23, providing a probation service report is completed in time.

Recorder Julian Taylor granted conditional bail to Morgan in the meantime, but said he “must be under no illusion that this will result in a custodial sentence of some length”.

“You must co-operate with the probation service,” the judge told Morgan.