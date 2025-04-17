Final late night market to return to Wellington before refurbishment begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wellington Market's last late-night event before it undergoes a massive refurbishment will take place on Saturday, May 17.

Final plans for the refurbishment have not yet been revealed, but Telford & Wrekin Council said the project will "transform the historic market into a modern, thriving venue" when they announced Leeds-based Group Ginger Architects would be working as architects on the project earlier this year.

The works will also improve the layout of the market, accessibility and "flow" through the building but retain the market’s historic features.

While the market will remain open why the refurb is underway, Telford & Wrekin Council say it would "not be practical" to hold late night events.

Telford & Wrekin's leader, Councillor Lee Carter, said they were "looking at potential alternatives" while the monthly event was halted.

Wellington's late night market

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “We have funded the late night events and were behind their original concept so we know how important they are to both market traders and members of the public.

“As part of the proposals for the market we want to ensure late night events can become a much more regular occurrence going forward.

“However, to get there we need to embark on significant works to the market over the coming months through to the middle of next year.

“During this time the market will remain open but it will not be practical to hold late night events alongside the majority of the works.

“We are instead looking at potential alternatives for enabling the community to come together once a month in Wellington and will announce details of this in due course.

“As soon as the works have reached a point that late night events can return they will do so on a much more regular basis than previously.

“We hope that everyone will come together and make the event in May a great night.”

The late night market event will begin at 5pm at Wellington Market on May 17, entry costs £2 per person and kids go free. Last entry is at 9pm and the event closes at 10pm.