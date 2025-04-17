Drug dealer spared jail after bouncer caught him twice in Oswestry nightclub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kynan Francis of Cottams Meadow, Morda, was first caught by the bouncer in Gibson's nightclub in Oswestry on March 20, 2022, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday (April 17).

Ms Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, told the court that the doorman was checking the toilets just before 1am where he found Francis “with white residue on the bottom of his nose”.

She said he was searched in the office of the nightclub, where staff found packets of white powder and called the police.

She said after police arrived, 11 bags of drugs were found on his person and in his car, along with a smartphone, scales, snap bags with Bob Marley's face on them, along with a cannabis grinder.