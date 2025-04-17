Ludlow police seize vehicle after raiding property following drug dealing concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The raid on Kershaw Close in Ludlow on Thursday morning followed concerns around drug supply, raised by the local community.

The warrant was carried out by officers from South Shropshire’s Safer Neighbourhood Team with assistance from the Local Priority Policing Team.

Officers seized a number of items from the address including a vehicle which will form part of ongoing enquiries, although no arrests were made.

Kershaw Close (Google)

Sergeant Jenni Price, from the West Mercia Police Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We carried out a warrant at an address in Ludlow this morning following concerns raised to us by the local community.

"My team are working hard to target criminal activity in the area, and I am keen for us to work more closely with the community. You can report any concerns around drug supply direct to the team at ludlow.snt@westmercia.police.uk"We will not stop in our pursuit of those whose actions ultimately heap misery on our communities.”