Presteigne scout leaders to run 177 miles in six days for young people’s international adventure

H and Lee are doing it to raise funds for young people in their group to attend the Haarlem Jamborette in the Netherlands in 2027.

The challenge, taking place from Friday, March 27 to Friday, April 3, will see the pair run the length of the historic trail while being supported by Scouts along the route.

Young members will walk parts of the route with them, meet them at checkpoints, help organise meals, and assist with overnight stops—playing an active role in the success of the event.

Funds raised will help make the international trip possible, while also supporting wider Scout activities so that all young people in the group can benefit.

Both H and Lee are very active, although they see this as a give challenge, especially as they have committed to do it in such a tight time frame.

It's a challenge that is relevant to them as the scout group is right on Offa's Dyke.

They are doing it to raise funds for the scouts trip to the Netherlands next year, to help bring the costs down for the young people to attend.

It's also a really good thing for the scouts to be doing and getting involved in, encompassing everything that scouting is about.

H and Lee said: "We are looking forward to the challenge, it's a route in beautiful parts of our country though we are under no illusion as to how challenging it will be.

“It is a huge challenge, but it’s nothing compared to the opportunities it will create for our young people.

“It's for a great cause, doing this to help the children have a fantastic experience on the scout jamboree next year.

“They’re not just watching from the sidelines—they’re part of the team making it happen.”

They added: “Scouting is about adventure, resilience, and teamwork—and this challenge brings all of that to life.”

The group is encouraging the local community to get behind the challenge by sponsoring the run, spreading the word, or coming out to cheer them on along the route.

To support the challenge visit: https://www.zeffy.com/en-GB/donation-form/offas-dyke-sponsored-event