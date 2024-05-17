Shrewsbury pervert caught sending picture of private parts to '13-year-old girl'

David Quinton, aged 34, logged into a social media app under the user name "Snap wife out" to engage in a chat with what he thought was a girl called Georgia.

Unbeknown to Quinton, who is a father, he was actually talking to an undercover police officer who had set up the profile to catch child sex predators.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Quinton engaged in the chat on August 8, 2022.

Quinton asked "Georgia" if she would add him on Snapchat, under his profile alias "Matt Smith". "Georgia" asked if it was "okay" that she was 13 and he said yes.