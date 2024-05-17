Car ends up on roof following crash in Shropshire hamlet

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighters and police received a report of a road traffic collision in Plowden, near Bishop's Castle, just before 11pm on Thursday.

Upon arrival, the emergency services found a saloon car had come to rest on its roof.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue reported that no people were trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters worked to make the vehicle safe, before standing down at 11.42pm.

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.