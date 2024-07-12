'I feel broken': Family of teenage hit-and-run victim reveal pain as internet troll is jailed

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x91ymt4

Dylan Price's sisters Izzy and Livvy along with stepdad Steve Bristow watched on at Telford Justice Centre and David Brown was jailed for 15 months.

Dylan died the day before his 18th birthday on September 19, 2021 after being hit by a vehicle on the B4385 Brampton Road, Bishop's Castle.

As they searched for answers, Brown's "cruel and disgusting" messages to Mr Bristow and Dylan's terminally ill mum Louise gave them false hope that the young rugby player's killer may finally be brought to justice.

The 61-year-old internet troll of Oak Meadow, Bishop's Castle, claimed to be the killer under the false name "John Thomas" on social media, continuing a chat for several days because he was "sick of seeing Dylan, Dylan, Dylan all over Facebook".