Banned driver who never passed his test stopped by police in Powys

Mark Anderson has never passed his driving test but was banned from the road for four years in 2015 after being caught drink driving. His licence was also recently revoked for medical reasons.

But he was stopped by police in Llandrindod Wells on March 2 2025 while driving a white Ford Transit van on Ddole Industrial Estate.

Anderson of 30, Church Grove, Billesley, Birmingham had no licence or insurance when police stopped him.

The 38 year-old entered guilty pleas to both charges when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecuting, Ms Syke Connors said Anderson received a four year driving ban for drink driving in 2015.

She said he did possess a provisional licence but this was revoked for medical reasons. She also said he has six points on his provisional licence for driving without a licence and insurance in 2023.

Representing himself, Anderson said that driving the vehicle was ‘stupid’.

“I wasn’t thinking, I knew I shouldn’t be driving because my licence was revoked.

“I’d bought a car with my sister as we were looking to start a bouncy castle business.

“My partner’s mother has dementia, I can count on one hand the things she says in one month that make sense, and one of these was that she wanted to go to the beach.”

Magistrates fined Anderson £120 for having no insurance and they placed another six points on his licence. For driving without a licence he was fined £40 and his licensed was endorsed.

Because of the 12 points on his licence he was banned from driving for six months and he will also have to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.