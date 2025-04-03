A Builth Wells woman involved in a collision near her home while over the drink drive limit, has been banned from driving for 14 months

Llinos Jones admitted drink driving in a Ford Fiesta at Cilian Fawr on March 8 2025 when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 20 year-old of Cilian Fawr near Crickadarn, Builth Wells had been asked to go and collect her brother, when the collision happened.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said at 8.50pm on March 8, there was a road traffic collision and the parties exchanged information at the scene.

“Later the police attended at Ms Jones’ home address and she provided a specimen of breath. It was positive ad she was taken to Brecon Police Station where a further sample was provided and the lowest reading was 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms.”

Ms Connors said there was no evidence of who was at fault for the collision and Ms Jones had no previous convictions or cautions.

Mitigating, Ms Edwina Gatehouse said Jones was forthright about what had happened.

She said the collision happened on an unclassified, one lane road. Ms Gatehouse said Jones was only a short distance from her home farm and she had been asked to collect her brother.

Ms Gatehouse said another car came up the road and mounted her bonnet and it was one of her cousins.

“After the incident both parties were shaken, she remained at the scheme and called for help and both sides of the family arrived. It was agreed that the issues would be dealt with through insurance. But then when the complainant went home they decided to contact the police.

“When the police arrived Jones had gone to bed.”

Ms Gatehouse said Jones has worked since she was 16, and works at Hay and Brecon Farmers before going home to work on the family farm.

“She has never been in trouble before and this is was a very unfortunate and unpleasant incident. The stability of her job is under review because it is questionable if she can get to work. This has been a harsh experience for this young lady.”

Magistrates fined her £346 and banned her from driving for 14 months but they offered her the chance to attend a drink drive rehabilitation course. She will also have to pay £85 costs and a £138 surcharge.