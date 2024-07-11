Jailed: 'Cruel' internet troll finally faces justice for tormenting hit-and-run victim's family

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x91ymt4

"Cruel" keyboard warrior David Brown, aged 61, finally faced justice for trolling the terminally ill mother and stepfather of Dylan Price after the young man was killed just before his 18th birthday on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle in September 2021.

Brown, who sent messages from a fake Facebook account claiming he had killed Dylan, first admitted two charges of sending false information, contrary to the Malicious Communications Act back in 2022.

He was named and shamed in the Shropshire Star, but then made an attempt to try and vacate his pleas, claiming he was "hacked" and that his daughter's ex-boyfriend committed the crimes.

His appeal was rejected in May, meaning he had to finally face the music this week after dragging out the ordeal for Dylan's family for almost two years.

Brown's sentencing was held in the same courtroom in Telford where he first admitted the charges. Wearing a dark jumper and blue jeans and with his hair balding on top, he failed to look at Dylan's sisters Izzy and Livvy, who watched on in the public gallery with their stepdad Steve Bristow.

David Brown

It was Mr Bristow who Brown first contacted back in July 2022, around 10 months after Dylan died. The young rugby player's killer remains at large.

Numerous appeals were made online for information as Dylan's family searched for answers, justice and some form of closure over their heartbreaking loss.